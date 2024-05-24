enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

