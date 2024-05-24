enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGN
enGene Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at enGene
In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
