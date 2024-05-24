Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 85,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 238,205 shares.The stock last traded at $23.01 and had previously closed at $23.08.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $793.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.