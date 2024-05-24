Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 60,766 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $593,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.