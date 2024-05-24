Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 3.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 1,450,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,965,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Transactions at Lyft

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,587. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

