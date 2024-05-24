Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 3.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. 74,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 793,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Hesai Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $5,323,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

