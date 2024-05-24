Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $3,350.55 or 0.04966646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $68,840.02 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
