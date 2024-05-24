XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

XPO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. XPO has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

