Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

VLRS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.49. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 570,449 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 436.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 355,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

