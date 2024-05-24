Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 29.7 %

Shares of BNED opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

