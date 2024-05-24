MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by New Street Research to Neutral

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,707.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,542.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,584.82. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

