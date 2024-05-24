Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

PGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 6.55.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In related news, insider Tami Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tami Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at $301,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

