Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

HYI stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

