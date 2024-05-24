Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

HYI stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.