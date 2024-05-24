American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Plans $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.09. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

