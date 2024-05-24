Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance
Shares of TRINL opened at $25.33 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.
About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- What does consumer price index measure?
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.