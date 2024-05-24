First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.21 and a beta of 1.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

