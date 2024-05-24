Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

