GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

