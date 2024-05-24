MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $4.30 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

