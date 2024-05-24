Robert W. Baird Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $236.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.67.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,377,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,642,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

