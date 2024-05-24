Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATRA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares in the company, valued at $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $50,533.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,643 shares of company stock worth $120,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.