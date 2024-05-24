Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.08 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

