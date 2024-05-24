Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cool Company Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Shares of CLCO opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Cool has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cool by 114.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cool by 216.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

