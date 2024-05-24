Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,658,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,612,894 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

