iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 615,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 276,269 shares.The stock last traded at $46.43 and had previously closed at $46.53.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 249,716 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

