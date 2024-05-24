iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGGGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 615,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 276,269 shares.The stock last traded at $46.43 and had previously closed at $46.53.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 249,716 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.