HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 497.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

