Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $171.73 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

