Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of KYMR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $4,860,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,529 shares of company stock worth $17,815,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

