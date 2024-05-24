Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

HOWL opened at $5.16 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

