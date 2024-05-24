CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAVA. Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of CAVA opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

