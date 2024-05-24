Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

