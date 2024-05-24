Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 443 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

