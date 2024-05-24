Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Purchases $38,790.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Humphreys bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,047.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00.

Identiv Price Performance

NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.14 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

