Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Buys $32,700.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

InfuSystem Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFU

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.