Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

