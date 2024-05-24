Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,441.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

