Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 110.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

