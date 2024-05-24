Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -458.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

