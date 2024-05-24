Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,536 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

