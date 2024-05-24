Insider Buying: Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,328.00.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.53. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

