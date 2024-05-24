Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $44,856.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

