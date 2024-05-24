Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 16,453 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $54,623.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,322,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Flux Power Trading Down 2.2 %

FLUX stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 17.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flux Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

