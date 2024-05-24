Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 16,453 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $54,623.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,322,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Flux Power Trading Down 2.2 %
FLUX stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flux Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flux Power
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flux Power
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.