BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells C$58,797.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total transaction of C$58,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,666.34.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.22 and a twelve month high of C$69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.74.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.01 million during the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.