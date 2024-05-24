Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider Acquires C$126,000.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$180.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

