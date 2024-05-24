Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider Acquires C$126,000.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.
Freegold Ventures Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$180.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.36.
About Freegold Ventures
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freegold Ventures
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.