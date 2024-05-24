Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.52 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

