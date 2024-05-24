Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Robert J. Keady Sells 1,129 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $73,475.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 5.0 %

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

