GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.7 %

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

Shares of GCMG opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.51. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,149,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

