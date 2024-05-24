Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.