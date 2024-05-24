StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
