Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $389.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $280.18 and a 12 month high of $402.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.44 and a 200-day moving average of $342.43. The company has a market capitalization of $537.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

