NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,125.95.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $889.46 and a 200-day moving average of $698.74. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $1,063.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.